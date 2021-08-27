Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,908 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. increased their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.