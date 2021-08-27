Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 201.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 194.5% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 31,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

