Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BHP Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in BHP Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

