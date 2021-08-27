Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,707 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 506.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $40.14 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

