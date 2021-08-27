Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

SGMO opened at $9.66 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

