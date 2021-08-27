Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $83.00 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

