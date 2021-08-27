Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,655 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

NYSE SE opened at $321.77 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $328.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

