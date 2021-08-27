Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.