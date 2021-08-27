Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.