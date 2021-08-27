Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

