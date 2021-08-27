Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.92 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

