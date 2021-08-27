Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

