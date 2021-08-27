Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 69,328 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,039 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.