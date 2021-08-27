Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $311.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

