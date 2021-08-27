Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.97. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.