Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.16.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.39. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

