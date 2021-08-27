Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.52.

INTU stock opened at $552.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

