Oppenheimer Weighs in on Raven Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Raven Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Raven Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

RAVN opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,321,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,754,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after buying an additional 553,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

