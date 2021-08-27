OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.04

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 2813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.08 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 102,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.