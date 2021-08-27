Opus Market Cap Reaches $152,903.79 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Opus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $152,903.79 and approximately $41.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00755505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.