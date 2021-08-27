O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $578.17.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ORLY opened at $600.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

