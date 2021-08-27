Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,612 shares of company stock worth $9,103,367 over the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

