Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.43 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $660,389.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00151981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.19 or 0.99373688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.23 or 0.01002119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.59 or 0.06532300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

