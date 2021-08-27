Origin Sport Price Down 7.2% This Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $45,465.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026514 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00072904 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

