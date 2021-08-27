Origo Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $5.41 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

