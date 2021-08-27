Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the July 29th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORPH opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

ORPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

