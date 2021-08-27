Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

