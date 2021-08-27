Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,814,103.14 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 204,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 1,483,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

