Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner Buys 31,794 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner acquired 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,057,139.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 1,483,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

