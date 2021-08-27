Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Purchases $3,057,139.50 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 217,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

