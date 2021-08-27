Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

