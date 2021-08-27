OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.12

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.12 ($62.49) and traded as low as €53.00 ($62.35). OSRAM Licht shares last traded at €53.15 ($62.53), with a volume of 8,942 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.12.

About OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

