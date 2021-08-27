OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.12

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €53.12 ($62.49) and traded as low as €53.00 ($62.35). OSRAM Licht shares last traded at €53.15 ($62.53), with a volume of 8,942 shares trading hands.

Separately, Independent Research set a €52.30 ($61.53) price objective on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.12.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.