OST (OST) Market Cap Hits $6.16 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $6.16 million and $170,650.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

