Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.61

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 1987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

