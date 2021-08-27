Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

