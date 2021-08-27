Ovintiv (OVV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

8/24/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

7/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the year-to-date period (+110.2% versus +92.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Ovintiv is an independent upstream operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows are expected to receive further downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. Consequently, Ovintiv is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

