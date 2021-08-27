Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 922 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.83. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

