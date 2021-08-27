Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 2.10% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

DSTL stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

