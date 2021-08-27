Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

