Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $13.52 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $230.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

