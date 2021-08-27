Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HTA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

