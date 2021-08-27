Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,643 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

