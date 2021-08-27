Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $205,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

