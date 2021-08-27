Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

