Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -287.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

