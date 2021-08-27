Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,021,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,916,000 after buying an additional 299,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

