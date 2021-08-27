Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

