Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 34,195 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

