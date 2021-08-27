Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 47,859 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,859 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

MPW stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

